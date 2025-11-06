Bertuzzi scored three goals, added two hits and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Bertuzzi broke things open with three goals, including one on the power play, in a span of 8:31 during the third period. The 30-year-old winger has four goals over three outings in November. He's at six tallies, 10 points (four on the power play), 27 shots on net, 15 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances. He should remain productive as a top-six forward who is also on the first power-play unit.