Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) is slated to return to the lineup Thursday against the Kraken, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Bertuzzi has missed the last two games with the injury. He was red-hot before getting hurt, tallying six goals and two assists in his previous four games. Bertuzzi has nine goals and 15 points in 16 games this season.
