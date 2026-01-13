Bertuzzi scored a goal and placed four shots on net in Monday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton.

Bertuzzi found the back of the net with less than six minutes remaining in the contest for Chicago's lone goal of the night. The 30-year-old winger has exploded for 24 goals through 43 games this season, which has him tied for eighth in the NHL. He also has 37 points, 103 shots on net and 33 hits this season, giving him decent category coverage for fantasy purposes. He sits just six goals away from matching his career high of 30 that he scored during the 2021-22 season with Detroit. Look for the veteran winger to remain a top offensive option for the Blackhawks during the remainder of the season, which should give him solid fantasy value in most formats.