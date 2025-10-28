Bertuzzi (upper body) will be a game-time call versus Ottawa on Tuesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Bertuzzi and Ilya Mikheyev are "right there," according to head coach Jeff Blashill, with a final decision to come during warmups. Prior to his injury absence, the 30-year-old Bertuzzi was finding his offensive stride, registering two goals and two assists in his prior four outings. If neither forward can play, the Hawks will likely have to deploy seven defensemen once again.