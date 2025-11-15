Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Toronto on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Bertuzzi appears to be ready to play after skipping Friday's practice. He was on the top line and worked on the first power-play unit during Saturday's morning skate. Bertuzzi has generated nine goals, 15 points, 36 shots on net and 17 hits through 16 appearances this season.
