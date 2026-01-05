Bertuzzi scored three goals on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Bertuzzi had goals in the first and third periods to answer Vegas tallies, then buried a pass from Ilya Mikheyev at close range 1:18 into overtime to seal Chicago's win. This performance gave Bertuzzi six goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 30-year-old winger is helping the Blackhawks stay competitive without Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body). Bertuzzi is up to 22 goals, 34 points, 86 shots on net, 32 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 39 appearances. He's positioned to take a run at his career-best totals of 30 goals and 62 points from 68 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22.