Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Lights lamp Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Bertuzzi has been playing well lately. This power-play goal means the 30-year-old veteran has six goals in six games (four goals, two assists) since returning from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury earlier this month. Bertuzzi has 13 goals and 21 total points in 22 games this season.
