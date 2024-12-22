Bertuzzi scored two goals, one on the power play, added an assist and racked up 14 PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.
Both goals came in the third period as Chicago tried to mount a comeback from a 5-1 deficit. Bertuzzi saw more ice time at even strength Saturday than any Chicago forward other than Connor Bedard, and a return to the top line has sparked his offense. Over the last seven games, Bertuzzi has five goals -- half his total on the season -- and seven points.
