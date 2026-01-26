Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Nets lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.
Bertuzzi had been in a bit of a rut, earning just one helper over the previous five games. He got the Blackhawks on the board late in the second period, but that was the extent of their offense Sunday. Bertuzzi is up to 25 goals, 39 points, 114 shots on net, 37 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 49 appearances. He's been pushing to match his career high of 62 points form the 2021-22 campaign with the Red Wings, though he can't afford to have many more slumps if he's going to match that mark.
