Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Nets lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Ducks.
Bertuzzi's tally was the lone bright spot for the Blackhawks in this loss. The winger has three goals and two helpers over his last five outings. For the season, he's at 15 goals, 10 assists, 13 power-play points, 58 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 26 appearances in a top-six role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two-point effort in shootout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores twice vs. Buffalo•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: One of each in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Not playing Tuesday•