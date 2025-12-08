Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Ducks.

Bertuzzi's tally was the lone bright spot for the Blackhawks in this loss. The winger has three goals and two helpers over his last five outings. For the season, he's at 15 goals, 10 assists, 13 power-play points, 58 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 26 appearances in a top-six role.