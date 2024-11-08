Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Bertuzzi's tally at 9:00 of the third period broke up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid, but the Blackhawks didn't find an equalizer. Three of Bertuzzi's five goals this season have come on the power play. The winger has four points over his last five outings, and he's at a total of six points, 32 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating through 15 contests overall.