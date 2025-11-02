Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bertuzzi ended a four-game goal drought with this tally, which tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. The 30-year-old winger has earned three power-play points this season while regularly featuring on the first unit. He's at three goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 13 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 11 appearances. His blend of offense and physical play makes for a decent fantasy option, especially since the Blackhawks' 5-on-5 play as a team has improved dramatically early in 2025-26.