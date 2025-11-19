Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Not playing Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Flames, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bertuzzi will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 30-year-old's next chance to play is in the first half of a back-to-back when the Blackhawks host the Kraken on Thursday.
