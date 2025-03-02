Bertuzzi recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Bertuzzi has four helpers, including two on the power play, over his last four games. He set up the first of Ryan Donato's two goals in the third period in this contest. For the season, Bertuzzi is at 32 points (13 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 52 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-34 rating, with that last figure ranking worst in the NHL. Bertuzzi has a little upside in fantasy for his power-play role, but he's unplayable in any format that uses plus-minus rating.