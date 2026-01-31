Bertuzzi logged two assists in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Bertuzzi was moved back to the top line for this contest, and he was able to help out on goals by Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. The 30-year-old Bertuzzi had gone nine games without a multi-point effort. The winger is now at 25 goals, 16 helpers, 118 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-15 rating over 52 outings. He's on pace to exceed the 50-point mark for the first time since he had 62 points in 68 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign with the Red Wings.