Bertuzzi netted a goal and dished out an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Bertuzzi scored the opening goal of the game in the second period and later found Teuvo Teravainen on a power play to go 2-0 up. Overall, the 30-year-old Bertuzzi is up to 10 goals, seven assists, 37 shots on net and 17 hits through 17 games this season. The veteran left winger didn't miss a step after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, as he has a five-game point streak and 10 points in that stretch. After a solid 46-point first year with the Blackhawks, he's been one of the surprises of the NHL season thus far. Bertuzzi is a lock to receive top-six minutes moving forward and his current scoring run gives him great streaming value in all fantasy formats.