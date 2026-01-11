Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Bertuzzi bounced back from a pair of scoreless outings to lead the charge on offense Saturday. He opened the scoring at 6:41 of the second period before setting up Ryan Greene's empty-netter in the third. The goal was Bertuzzi's 23rd of the season, matching his 82-game total from last year. He's at 36 points (16 on the power play), 99 shots on net, 33 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 42 appearances in 2025-26.