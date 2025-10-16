Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Bertuzzi was held off the scoresheet for three games after his two-assist performance in the season opener. The 30-year-old broke through Wednesday, with his first goal of the season in the third period stretching the Blackhawks' lead to 7-2. He's at one goal, three assists, nine shots, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through five appearances in a middle-six role with power-play time.