Bertuzzi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.
Bertuzzi helped out on a Colton Dach tally in the second period. With three assists over his last three contests, Bertuzzi's offense may be coming around, but he's still gone 12 games without a goal. The winger is up to 31 points, 99 shots on net, 51 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-31 rating through 59 appearances. The offense is fine, but there are enough flaws in Bertuzzi's game to cause caution for fantasy managers.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Produces two assists in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Gathers power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Point streak reaches three games•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Dishes two assists in shootout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Finds twine again in defeat•