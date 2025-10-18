Bertuzzi scored a goal on six shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Bertuzzi has scored in back-to-back games. The 30-year-old is off to a sharp start in 2025-26, racking up five points, 15 shots, nine hits and a plus-1 rating across six appearances. He's filling a second-line role with a spot on the second power-play unit. If he can keep his shot volume up and stay productive overall, Bertuzzi could take a run at his career-best year of 62 points in 68 appearances with the Red Wings in 2021-22.