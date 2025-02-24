Bertuzzi logged two assists in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Bertuzzi ended his seven-game point drought when he set up Teuvo Teravainen's power-play goal in the first period. Bertuzzi also had a hand in a Philipp Kurashev tally in the second. This effort got Bertuzzi to the 30-point mark (17 goals, 13 assists) this season. He's added 93 shots on net, 49 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-30 rating across 57 appearances, mainly in a middle-six role.
