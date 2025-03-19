Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Bertuzzi's tally put the Blackhawks ahead 2-0 late in the first period, but it was all Kraken after that. The goal snapped Bertuzzi's 20-game run without scoring, a span in which he had seven assists, took 26 shots on net and went minus-12. The 30-year-old has been on the fourth line in recent contests, so it could be tough for him to find a consistent scoring touch without a promotion to a better spot in the lineup. Bertuzzi is at 18 goals, 36 points (15 on the power play), 110 shots on net, 54 hits an a minus-35 rating through 68 outings.