Bertuzzi scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Bertuzzi got the Blackhawks on the board in the first period, cutting the Devils' lead to 2-1 at the time. The 30-year-old winger's tally was his 20th of the season, the fifth time he's reached that mark. He's added 21 helpers, 116 shots on net, 57 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-36 rating through 72 appearances. Bertuzzi has been excellent with seven points over his last five contests, but the Blackhawks' upcoming schedule features three playoff-caliber teams in four games, so there's some risk for fantasy managers hoping to cash in on his hot stretch.