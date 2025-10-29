default-cbs-image
Bertuzzi (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Senators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bertuzzi will be on the second line with Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen. The 30-year-old Bertuzzi missed just one game with the injury. He should also feature on the power play, likely on the second unit.

