Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Senators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bertuzzi will be on the second line with Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen. The 30-year-old Bertuzzi missed just one game with the injury. He should also feature on the power play, likely on the second unit.
