Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores again in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Bertuzzi has four goals and three assists over his last eight outings. The 31-year-old winger put the Blackhawks up 2-0 late in the second period with his tally Saturday. For the season, he's earned a career-high 32 goals while adding 24 assists, 157 shots on net, 54 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 74 appearances. Bertuzzi is filling a second-line role with a spot on the first power-play unit, which has elevated his offense to a level he hasn't come near since the 2021-22 campaign with the Red Wings.
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