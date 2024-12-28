Bertuzzi scored a goal and took three shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Bertuzzi has found the back of the net three times over his last three appearances and has five points over his last four, so the 29-year-old is ending the calendar year on a strong note. This was his 11th goal of the season, and Bertuzzi is on a good pace to post back-to-back campaigns with at least 20 goals, something he's achieved just once over his 10-year career.