Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores twice against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
Bertuzzi opened the scoring at the 3:20 mark of the first period with a snap shot, and he'd later score the equalizer at the 12:25 mark of the third period. This two-goal effort gives Bertuzzi 18 goals on the season, but most importantly, it snapped a six-game pointless skid for the 30-year-old veteran. Despite the absence of Connor Bedard (upper body), Bertuzzi has some offensive upside, especially if he can build some momentum from Saturday's performance.
