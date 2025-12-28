Bertuzzi scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring at the 3:20 mark of the first period with a snap shot, and he'd later score the equalizer at the 12:25 mark of the third period. This two-goal effort gives Bertuzzi 18 goals on the season, but most importantly, it snapped a six-game pointless skid for the 30-year-old veteran. Despite the absence of Connor Bedard (upper body), Bertuzzi has some offensive upside, especially if he can build some momentum from Saturday's performance.