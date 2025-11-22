Bertuzzi scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Sabres.

Bertuzzi was one of the few bright spots for Chicago in a game where the Blackhawks looked completely overmatched. The 30-year-old winger continues to produce at a high level for the Blackhawks and is going through his most prolific stretch of the season, as this two-goal effort extended his point streak to six games. Over that stretch, Bertuzzi has delivered nine goals, three assists, six PIM, 19 shots, six hits and a plus-4 rating. The prolific stretch is bound to regress, though, as Bertuzzi has posted an astronomically high 47.4 shooting percentage over that six-game span.