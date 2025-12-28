Bertuzzi scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Bertuzzi opened the scoring at the 3:20 mark of the first period with a snap shot, and he'd later score the equalizer at the 12:25 mark of the third period. This two-goal effort gives Bertuzzi 18 goals on the season, but most importantly, it snapped a six-game pointless skid for the 30-year-old veteran. Considering his top-six role in the lineup and the absence of Connor Bedard (upper body), Bertuzzi should continue to be one of the Blackhawks' most reliable weapons on offense for the time being.