Bertuzzi scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Bertuzzi found the back of the net at the 3:52 mark of the third period with a wrister. That was his 16th goal of the season, and he continues to show excellent chemistry with Connor Bedard, who set up the goal. Bertuzzi has been playing well of late and has scored in four of Chicago's last six games. He's also cracked the scoresheet in eight of his 11 appearances since returning from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury.