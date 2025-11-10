Bertuzzi tallied a power-play goal, recorded an assist, put two shots on target and served four PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Bertuzzi chipped in on Teuvo Tervainen's power-play goal before he scored one himself early in the third period. After Sunday's goal, Bertuzzi now has nine twine finders this season with six in his last three games. Chicago's top-line left winger has benefitted from the heightened play of superstar Connor Bedard this year, and Bertuzzi could chase the 30-goal mark for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign. The 30-year-old forward is a solid fantasy streaming option until he cools off, but it's smart to hold onto Bertuzzi in deeper leagues, knowing what Chicago's offense is capable of at the peak of their game.