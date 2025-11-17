Blackhawks' Tyler Bertuzzi: Slated to be game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Calgary, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Bertuzzi didn't participate in Monday's practice after sitting out Saturday's 3-2 win over Toronto. He is trending toward missing his second straight game, but a determination on his status may come closer to puck drop. Bertuzzi has compiled nine goals, 15 points, 36 shots on net and 17 hits across 16 appearances this season.
