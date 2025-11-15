default-cbs-image
Bertuzzi (undisclosed) isn't expected to play against Toronto on Saturday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Bertuzzi wasn't on the ice for warmups after being termed a game-time decision. He has nine goals and 15 points in 16 appearances this season. Bertuzzi's absence will result in Ryan Greene moving up to the top line.

