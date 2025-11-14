Bertuzzi (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Toronto on Saturday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Bertuzzi has been red-hot of late, tallying six goals and two assists in his last four games. Bertuzzi has nine goals and 15 points across 16 appearances this season. The Blackhawks may need to recall a forward from AHL Rockford if Bertuzzi, Jason Dickinson (shoulder) and Frank Nazar (abdomen) are all unable to go.