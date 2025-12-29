Bertuzzi scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Bertuzzi has come out of the holiday break hot with three goals over his last two games. The 30-year-old will need to continue carrying the offense in the absences of Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body). Bertuzzi can be streaky, but he's up to 19 goals, 29 points, 73 shots on net, 31 hits and a minus-10 rating through 35 appearances this season while playing in the top six and on the first power-play unit.