Bertuzzi delivered two assists Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Florida.

He really clicked with line mates Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen, both of whom had a goal and assist. Bertuzzi is coming off a 46-point season (23 goals) in 2024-25, although his minus-39 hung like an anchor on some fantasy managers. Bert may offer surprising near-50 point production if that anchor doesn't matter to you.