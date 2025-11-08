Bertuzzi scored two goals, including one on the power play, and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Bertuzzi has six goals over four games in November, five of which have come in his last two contests. The 30-year-old winger opened the scoring with the man advantage in the first period and added an even-strength tally in the third. Bertuzzi has eight goals, four assists, 30 shots on net, 16 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 14 appearances. The last time he played anywhere near this level on offense was when he had 62 points in 68 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign for the Red Wings, the best season of his career to date.