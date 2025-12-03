Bertuzzi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Bertuzzi has scored in consecutive games and has five goals and three helpers over seven outings since he missed two contests due to an undisclosed injury. The winger is up to 14 goals and 23 points through 23 outings this season. Bertuzzi has displayed flashes of potential in previous years, but he's on a career-best pace in 2025-26, though his 28.6 shooting percentage is bound to drop over time.