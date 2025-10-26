Bertuzzi (undisclosed) is a little banged up and won't play Sunday night against the Kings, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Bertuzzi will officially miss a game for the first time since the 2023-24 season after the 30-year-old appeared in all 82 games last year and the first eight of this season. He's off to a good start so far, notching six points through the campaign's first eight contests. The Blackhawks didn't take line rushes at morning skate, but Nick Foligno was on in place of Bertuzzi on the power play's top unit.