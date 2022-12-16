Johnson re-aggravated his ankle injury in Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Johnson's injury kept him out for about a month and a half, and now he could be back on the shelf. The 32-year-old had a hit and a minus-1 rating in 11:43 of ice time Thursday, which was his second game back from the injury. Reese Johnson could enter the lineup if Johnson is unavailable Friday versus the Wild.