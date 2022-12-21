Johnson (ankle) is set to return to the lineup Wednesday against Nashville, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Johnson has been limited to just eight games this season due to injury, but he's been productive when healthy, picking up three goals and seven points over that span. The 32-year-old forward will skate on the top line and the second power-play unit versus the Predators.
