Johnson (ankle) was seen in a walking boot following Wednesday's game versus the Oilers, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Johnson was skating as recently as a couple of weeks ago, but it appears the 32-year-old has had a setback. He can be considered out indefinitely until he's back at practice.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Not expected to return this week•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Out at least one more week•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Placed on IR•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Leaves Tuesday's contest•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Rediscovering scoring touch•
-
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson: Collects pair of assists•