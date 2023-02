Johnson scored a power-play goal, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Johnson's equalizer came in the final minute of regulation. He also had the only shootout tally to complete the comeback win. The 32-year-old hadn't posted a multi-point effort since Jan. 17. He's up to seven goals, 19 points (four on the power play), 59 shots on net, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 30 outings this season.