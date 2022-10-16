Johnson recorded two assists, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Johnson set up both of his linemates in this contest. It was his second assist that earned him love from his teammates, as the 32-year-old blocked a shot that sprung Taylor Raddysh on a breakaway in the third period. Through three games this season, Johnson has three helpers, five shots on net, nine hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's seeing time on the Blackhawks' second line, though this is a team that isn't expected to score much throughout the year.