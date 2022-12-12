Johnson (ankle) will be reassessed following Tuesday's game-day skate and, barring any setbacks, could rejoin the lineup versus Washington, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Johnson has been sidelined since Oct. 25 against the Panthers, a stretch of 20 games on the shelf. Given his lengthy absence, Johnson may not immediately jump into a top-six role but should push for more responsibilities once he gets his legs back under him.