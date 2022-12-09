Johnson (ankle) practiced Friday and could return to the lineup as early as next week, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Johnson has been out of action since Oct. 25, a span of 19 games. He started the season strongly, with two goals and six points in six games as he was a top-six forward. Johnson had one big season in the NHL, scoring 29 goals and adding 43 assists in the 2014-15 season but has never seen those heights again. He had three goals and seven points in 26 games for the Blackhawks last season.