Johnson scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Johnson was a late scratch Tuesday versus the Lightning, but he only missed one game with an illness. He snapped a four-game point drought with his empty-netter. The veteran forward has three points over his last nine outings, and he's up to four tallies, five assists, 27 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-4 rating through 15 contests overall. He's had some trouble staying in the lineup, but Johnson has often seen top-six minutes when he plays.