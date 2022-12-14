Johnson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Johnson had been out since Oct. 25 due to an ankle injury. He's been solid when available this season, picking up three goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating in seven appearances. The 32-year-old will likely take on a middle-six role with power-play time as long as he can stay healthy.