Johnson picked up an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Johnson missed the last three games before the All-Star break due to a recurrence of his ankle injury that's bothered him throughout the season. The forward helped out on a Seth Jones tally in the second period. Johnson has done fairly well when in the lineup, picking up 15 points, 42 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating through 23 appearances this season, but his frequent injuries make him difficult to trust in fantasy.