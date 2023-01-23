Johnson (undisclosed) will not return to Sunday's game against Los Angeles.
Johnson posted a minus-1 rating in 4:07 of ice time before leaving the contest. He has 14 points through 22 games this season, including six in the last seven games entering Sunday. An update on his status should be available before Tuesday's tilt with Vancouver.
